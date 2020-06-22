    Sushant Singh Rajput
      When Paras Chhabra Mimicked Ranbir Kapoor & Asked Mahira Sharma To Become His Girlfriend!

      Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been in news ever since their Bigg Boss stint. Paras' proximity towards Mahira was most-discussed topic on social media. Post their Bigg Boss stint also, the duo often meet-up. When speculated that something is cooking between them, the duo maintained that they are just friends. Recently, Bigg Boss fan club shared a video in which Paras was seen mimicking Ranbir Kapoor. The edit was also reshared by Paras Chhabra his Instagram account and Mahira had shared the snapshot on her Instagram story.

      In the video, Paras can be seen telling the famous dialogue from the Ranbir and Nargis Fakhri's movie Rockstar.

      In the edited clip, Paras was seen walking towards Mahira Sharma, who was with other inmates in the Bigg Boss house. He tells her in Ranbir's style, "I love you, girlfriend ban jaa meri. Dono rock kar denge bata raha hu. (We both will rock together)." Nargis is shown, who says, "Hey are you stupid?" To this, Paras replies, "Only for you baby." As Paras shared the video, PaHira's fans commented with heart and love emojis.

      Also, recently, Mahira's mother, Saniya Sharma celebrated her birthday. Mahira's 'good friend' Paras joined the celebration and made her birthday special. A few pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media in which Paras can be seen feeding a piece of cake to Saniya Sharma and also smearing the cake on her face. As he smears cake on Saniya's face, her daughter says, "Yeh toh banta hai."

      Mahira and Paras, whose music video 'Baarish' was a hit, are coming up with a new music video, 'Hashtag Love Soniyea'.

      Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 15:14 [IST]
