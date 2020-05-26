When Shah Rukh Khan Praised Sidharth Shukla For Being Chivalrous With His KKHH Daughter, WATCH NOW!

Before Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla first became popular for starring in Balika Vadhu and participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. And ever since the actor won Bigg Boss, his popularity is off the charts with Sid being trended regularly by his fans and followers on social media platforms.

In the same vein, a video of the actor with Shah Rukh Khan has now gone viral online. The clip shows the Bollywood superstar having a fun-filled interaction with Sidharth on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The Dil Se Dil Tak star had just completed his dance performance with Sana Saeed who played SRK’s on-screen daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In the video, Shah Rukh joins the duo after there act on the dance floor to hug Sana. He then compliments Sidharth for being quite 'shareef' and staying away from any 'badtameezi' with his 'daughter’. Sid is seen bowing down whilst acknowledging the compliment. Check the throwback video below:

Shah Rukh also teases Sana for being all grown up and donning short clothes. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director and show Judge Karan Johar also informs Sana about King Khan is quite shocked by her new avatar.

For the unversed, post bagging the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth starred opposite good friend and BB13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill in a romantic music video. Titled Bhula Dunga, the single was a massive hit, and fans have been shipping the pair as #SidNaaz on social media for their sizzling chemistry.

