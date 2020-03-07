Women’s Day 2020: From Himanshi Khurana To Priya Banerjee; Here’s What TV Celebs Think Women Deserve

International Women's Day 2020 is here and it's a time to focus on women's safety and respect in the society than celebration. Right from fighting for equality to earn a position in society, women always have to struggle. On the occasion of Women's Day, TV celebs expressed their views on what changes and rights do women deserve from society.

Himanshi Khurana

I think women and men should be given equal rights in all aspects. Today's women are capable of achieving so many things and are super ambitious. So this calls for equal opportunities and equal rights for women.

Isha Chawlaa

I think we have progressed in so many aspects as a country but there are still some areas that we need to be working on! I think education is really important in all parts of the country. Education, not just academically, but I think there is a dire need for educating men on how women should be treated in society. Ill views towards women and objectification still sadly persist in some regional films or even music videos and it breaks my heart. I think that needs to be changed as well.

Priya Banerjee

I think being an actress, the only thing I would really want to focus on is equality in every way. Sometimes women work way more than men and I'm not given the same kind of importance and pay. You can't even compare it to the amount the men get paid. And I think it's high time that we focus on our women, and only then we can become strong as a country! There's a lot of things I'd like to change when it comes to society's perception of women. First of all, it's really sad that still living in a country like India, that is financially so out there, one of the world's biggest countries, in every way, still have women who are not educated as equal to men in various parts of India. Education percentage of women in India is very very low, and they are still deprived of the most basic things just because they are women. Of course, safety is another major concern in our country, not only in rural areas but also in urban cities. And mainly in the capital of our country, Delhi, women are not safe after the sun goes down. Women don't feel safe being out there. I think that's something that the police should work on, our government should work on.

Rahul Jain

Honestly, I don't believe that there should be any difference between how a man and a woman are looked upon. Every individual, irrespective of their gender, has the right to live there lives, pursue their desired careers and also conduct themselves in a humanitarian way. Rest all the other judgements based on the so-called rules of the society are very hypocrite. There should be one rule one perspective for all.

Anisa Butt

Whether men or women, we are all human. And we are all entitled to one's own opinion. So I think being respected as an equal when we share our voice is the change needed, and not be considered subordinate to the opposite sex.

Garima Jain

This society is quite cruel towards women and they look at women in a certain way, which I think in 2020 is not possible. Women of today are all working, and they're not dependent on anyone. And I think women are judged for being a certain shape or colour, and it's mentally sick of people to do that! So, I want to tell them all that you're nobody to tell us what we're supposed to look like, or be! Very recently, I put up a post on Instagram where my bra strap was visible, and a few people, sadly, including even some male actors, commented, "Hey girl your bra strap is visible. You should have edited it out". And I thought, why? Just because they feel it, I should? So this women's day, all women should take a stand with what 'we' would like to be and that the society's perception doesn't matter. We will do what we want to do, and 'you guys' are nobody to tell us!

Meghana Kaushik

As a woman, we constantly try and fit into the moulds of other people opinions. This women's day onwards, it would be amazing to see people embracing and accepting women in their lives as they are without body shaming them, without judging or comparing them and just helping them become stronger individuals in their own respect. True and genuine respect towards a woman is something I would urge the men of the society to show.