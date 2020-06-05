World Environment Day 2020: Hina Khan Urges Fans To Preserve And Take Care Of Mother Earth

The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India gave us all the opportunity to step back for some time and reflect on how human actions are wreaking havoc on mother earth. The World Environment Day this year is therefore a little different. Many celebrities captured the essence of how it feels to celebrate the Day in 2020 amid COVID-19 by taking to their social media handles. In the same vein, Hina Khan shared her thoughts and appealed to her fans to take care of nature and our surroundings in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Hina said, "Seeing the beautiful changes that our environment has experienced in these past 2 months since the lockdown came into action, really proves that it is us who have been responsible for things like air pollution, noise pollution, and any other damage that nature has faced! I have lived in Mumbai since the past 11 years, but this is the only time I have actually been able to witness such clear blue skies and hear about animals coming out into the open, peacocks gracing their presence in buildings which is so lovely!"

She went on to add, "So my only message to everyone on this World Environment Day is to continue taking care of the environment and our surroundings by not littering, not causing any harm to any other beings residing in the same space as us, as I truly feel that 'Nature ke saath utna hi karo jitna nature seh sake'. When it's nature's turn to give it back to us, I think we have all seen its wrath! The recent cyclones, earthquakes, and other damage that has been caused is a big example of nature telling us to stop! All of this is happening to us now because we haven't allowed other aspects of this world to freely breathe beside ourselves, so if we just learn to peacefully coexist besides what nature has to offer, we can really help enhance our environment in the best way possible."

