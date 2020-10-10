World Mental Health Day: Follow These 5 Creators On Facebook & Instagram For Wellness Inspiration

Himanshu Ashok Malhotra

Himanshu A. Malhotra is an Indian actor and has been part of reality shows including Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Himanshu through his initiative - Share And Grow has been curating content on Facebook and Instagram to inspire people, help them gain courage & strength to fight their life's battles & give a new meaning to their lives. He touches on some aspects which have been faced by almost everybody especially during the lockdown including anxiousness, maintaining calm, and keeping a solution focussed mindset. For some simple tips and tricks on staying positive, follow, Himanshu's FB / IG page.

Atul Khatri

Popular stand-up comedian Atul Khatri and his sister Psychiatrist Dr. Anjali Chhabria have created a property called the Nut and the Shrink to raise awareness about mental health issues in the lightest possible way. Under the section- Only positive News Atul Khatri has been promoting mental health awareness among youth and children on Instagram and Facebook. Make sure to tune in to their latest episode and get some advice on your emotional wellbeing.

Chavvi Mittal

Chavvi is an Indian Television actress and is the cofounder of Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production company, along with her husband Mohit Hussein. Chavvi explores the questions around the impact of lockdown on people's emotional wellbeing and the growing anxiety and stress. Her videos also examine what teenagers are going through at present times. Watch this video and gain some positivity.

Anto Phillip

Anto is the founder of Under 25, an initiative to create a platform for all the entrepreneurs, creators, innovators and doers who are under the age of 25. Empowering the youth by showcasing their skills, ideas and even businesses to the world, has been the core vision of the founders and the team. Anto through his Instagram videos highlights the importance of open conversations around these issues that will break the stigma associated with mental well-being and is spreading awareness every day.

Shereen Sikka

Sheeren is a fashion blogger and a stylist. She curates content on Instagram around tips and tricks one might need to stay in style and be on top of the new emerging trends during the lockdown. The pandemic saw her focus on mental well-being - using content to create a feeling of positivity and normalise depression. To get informed on this issue, we would recommend the video for sure.

