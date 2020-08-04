Yeh Hai Chahatein Makers Cancel Shoot Due To Heavy Rains; Aishwarya Sakhuja Asks People To Stay Home

The weather department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai for today and tomorrow (August 4 and 5, 2020). Due to the excessive rains, shooting of television shows have been halted. Aishwarya Sakhuja, who plays the role of Ahaana Khurana in Yeh Hai Chahatein, took to social media to reveal the same. She also advised people not to step out until necessary.

In a video shared on her Instagram story, the actress was heard as saying, "Oh the little pleasures of life, when you see the traffic is moving, although your camera is completely blurred and your shoot is cancelled. How brilliant!"

In another video, Aishwarya warned Mumbai people not to step out because of crazy rains. She said, "Today I stepped out of my house at around 6.20, to get to my set at 7.30; usually it takes an hour to get there, but today because of the crazy rains that has happened since last night, I saw a lot of disruption on roads - some trees have fallen down, car had come under a pole and a bit of a landslide that had happened near kandivali. The traffic was really crazy, thankfully I was not stuck there because in time my production people informed me that the shoot has been cancelled because of excessive rain and certain landslide that had happened at that area."

The actress advised everyone to stay home and stay safe. She also asked people not to step out, and anyway due to COVID-19, one shouldn't step out of the house unless it is for work and if it's really important.

