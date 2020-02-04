Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Anurag Sharma's Bride Nandini Falls While Dancing On Their Wedding Day

Anurag Sharma, who was seen in popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Pavitra Rishta, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nandini Gupta On January 31, 2020. The pictures and videos from the lavish wedding are out. But one particular video is going viral on social media in which Nandini tripped while dancing on the stage.

In the above said video, Anurag and Nandini are seen dancing their heart out. A guest was seen walking up the stage and Nandini was seen dancing with him. Unfortunately, Nandini slipped but people around her helped her quickly.

On the wedding day, Nandini looked gorgeous in a red and cream heavily embroidered lehenga with rich jewellery, while the groom looked handsome in a cream silk sherwani and a pagdi. Nandini and Anurag shared a few pictures and videos from their wedding on their Instagram stories.

Also, in the videos shared on social media, Nandini was seen emotional and teary-eyed as she walked towards the mandap.

For the uninitiated, the wedding celebrations began on January 29 with haldi and mehendi ceremony followed by a ring ceremony the next day. At the haldi ceremony, the couple complemented each other in yellow outfits.

The ring ceremony was inspired by a Catholic wedding. The bride donned a white gown while the groom sported a tuxedo.

About the wedding Anurag was quoted by TOI as saying, "The feeling of being married is yet to sink in. I have known Nandini for five years now and we are good friends. In fact, it feels like my best friend is now my wife. The wedding was fun, as we spent quality time with family and friends."

The couple will apparently fly to Thailand for their honeymoon.

(Images Source: Instagram)

