Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Anurag Sharma Is All Set To Tie The Knot On January 31

Pavitra Rishta fame actor Anurag Sharma is all set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend and actress Nandini Gupta on January 31. The wedding is all set to take place in Nandini’s hometown in Delhi. The baraat will travel all the way from Anurag’s hometown. The wedding reception will be held in Prayagraj, Allahabad. Anurag first shared the happy news on social media with his fans and well-wishers.

Anurag wrote, "KISMAT CONNECTION I loved her @starnandini since the first time I saw her... Me and Nandini #ANUDINI are ready to take up the big leap and start the adventure called "marriage". We are truly blessed with such amazing family, friends and fans please continue to pour your love and blessings as we begin this journey #newbeginnings @7thskyproduction" (sic)

Speaking about his relationship and the upcoming wedding, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said, “Nandini and I have been living together since four years, after I proposed to her in February 2016. A few months ago, we felt that it was the right time to tie the knot and decided on the date. I think it’s a good idea to have a live-in relationship before getting married because that helps two people to know each other better.”

He went on to add, “I am a quiet person. She is vivacious and completely opposite to me. I guess that’s what attracted me to her. We lived in the same area and used to bump into each other, and one day, I asked if she would come along with me to Siddhivinayak temple. So, that’s how it all began.”

