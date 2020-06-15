Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput; Pens A Strongly Worded Note

The tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput is hard to sink in. Sushant, who hanged himself in his Mumbai home, was allegedly suffering from depression. Sushant’s tragic demise seems to have sent shockwaves in the industry, with many artists mourning the actor’s loss on social media platforms.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel too offered his condolences by writing, “Sadly today we live in a world where the 'number of followers’ has become more important than 'following your heart’. In the effort of trying to reach out to millions all over the world, we are loosing sight of the handful ones for whom we are the world. #RestInPeace my friend. 🙏🤗” (sic).

For the unversed, Karan previously took to his Instagram handle to slam a few netizens who shared 'reaching out to’ posts after the Kai Po Che actor’s suicide. Karan shared a blank image and wrote, “My question for everyone who suddenly, through their social media posts, find the need to let the world know that they are available to talk incase someone is facing depression. Was someone’s suicide needed for you to let others know that you are there for them ? How come no one offers their shoulder to ppl suffering from depression until a victim of the same decides to end his/her life ?”

He went on to add, “Where the fuck are these so called supportive people on a normal day to day basis ? Why the fuck don’t you put up a similar 'reaching out to’ post on a weekly basis so that people actually know that you genuinely want to be there for the depressed souls and not just follow the trend that happens whenever someone takes their own life. So stop this fucking pretence of wanting to be there for the world, your fucking drama is more painful than someones death.” Check out the entire post below:

