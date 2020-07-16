Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Trolled For Wearing Shield On-Screen; Alka Reacts To Viral Video!

The novel coronavirus has become a part of our lives and it has changed everyone's lifestyle! People are not allowed to step out without wearing masks or face shields, celebrities also can't escape. As we all are aware, television actors have resumed work. Recently, a video in which Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors were seen wearing face masks and shields on-screen. Looks like the actors are getting adjusted to the new normal, but this has left netizens amused and many are also seen trolling as they found it hilarious to see the actors wearing masks and shields over their make-up. The video featured Alka Kaushal and Shivangi Joshi (seen as Naira).

In one of the videos shared on social media, Alka Kaushal, who plays the role of Sita Choudhary, was seen taking off her mask, which was shown in a dramatic way! This left people in splits, who started trolling the show, actors and the channel. Sharing the video, a user commented, "Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays 😂😭😭😭." Another user tweeted, "Omg I nearly choked on my coffee, I didn't expect the last 3 seconds."

Meanwhile, Alka has reacted to the viral video. She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "At the end, we are showing that despite being just characters on a show, one must wear a mask or face shield. I have made so many entries in the house wherein you saw me using the sanitiser. There is nothing to troll about in this. I believe this is how everyone should be. This is what you should do to yourself because there is no vaccine or medication to COVID-19 as yet and you have to take care of yourself and what better way than this!"

Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays 😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l67FcWR5wm — olishaan (@olishaan) July 13, 2020

She further added, "If we had not done this, we would have got trolled anyway that 'oh the characters are roaming around carelessly without masks'. I think one should take this positively as this is something you should do when you are going out, wear a mask. That is what we are doing on the show as well. There are so many scenes where we have tried to inculcate this. Today also there will be a scene where Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and I have worn masks because we are out in the bank, what is wrong about it? Shouldn't we be doing this?"

Covid 19 might be curable but this is way beyond imagination 😂😂#YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/wl6RyU30iq — Prajun Thapaliya 🇳🇵 (@Kobrahunt_X) July 15, 2020

Alka also said that she was laughing at how people make an issue about this. On a positive note, she said, "Trolls toh har koi hota rehta hai. But if this has inspired even 50% to wear masks then our job is done."

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is Back With Double Fun! Fans Excited To See Naira In Dual Role

Also Read: Kasautii's Shubhaavi Recalls Her Mom Being COVID-19 Positive; Aamna Sharif's Staff Tests Positive