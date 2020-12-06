Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Shirin Sewani Ties The Knot With Udayan Sachan In Delhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Shirin Sewani tied the knot with Udayan Sachan in Delhi Today. The actress opted for a court marriage after a two-month courtship with Sachan who is an airline captain. The wedding had only immediate family in attendance due to the pandemic.

Speaking about her nuptials, Shirin told SpotBoyE, "I know it feels a little sad that it's just a court marriage keeping the current situation in mind, but we will definitely celebrate with our near and dear once the situation betters. Right now, I am just happy that I’m marrying this amazing guy and both of us are very excited to start our lives together."

On being quizzed about how did she met her hubby, Shirin shared, "I met him at a friend’s birthday bash and the surprising fact is that we both were not going to attend the party but I guess we were meant to be there and meet each other. Like any other girl, I’ve always admired men in uniform and he’s a captain with Vistara. So, I’ve booked one for life. (Laughs)."

She further added, "What connects us is our similar approach towards life. We are different but yet quite similar. He’s so much fun! His sense of humour is amazing! Anyone who knows me knows what a crazy person I am around my friends! And I saw the same in him, he’s so extra with all his friends around! I found someone like me in him! And that’s what made me fall for him”

