Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar & Swati Test Negative For COVID-19

A few weeks ago, three actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar and four crew members tested positive for Coronavirus. The shooting was halted and other actors too were tested for virus. Recently, it was reported that Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Manish in the show, tested negative for COVID-19. As per the latest report, Swati and Samir, who play the roles of Dadi and Samarth, respectively, too have tested negative.

Samir shared a post on his Instagram account and wrote, "Knocked it out 🙂 Tested NEGATIVE 🙏🙏 After completing my 14days quarantine period 🙏🙏 Life is back 😀😀Thankyou so much for all your Love and Blessings 🙏🤗 Love you all 🤗👏🙏 #yrkkh #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #starplus #happiness." Swati commented, " Yaaaaayyyyyyy🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗."

The actor was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The test for the second time felt like awaiting an exam's result since I had heard from so many people that it can again come positive even after 2 or 3 weeks. So, I was just praying with my fingers crossed that it must be NEGATIVE. I had followed a required diet followed by juices, coconut water, more of salad and fruits and multivitamins."

Samir also expressed gratitude towards YRKKH producers and team, who were in constant touch with him. The actor added, "Almost every day I was getting calls from my co-actors and crew members."

He further said, "This time I had almost lost my patience because, firstly, I had no symptoms at all as it was asymptomatic or maybe by the grace of god my body has strong tolerance capacity, but still I had to be at home because of COVID positive report, and secondly, I was missing the shoots a lot and felt irritated sometimes because most of the cast is shooting and I am under house arrest. It was way difficult from the last lockdown when everyone was at home. My sympathy for all the COVID patients who are fighting this disease. May God gives all of them the strength to fight with it."

