Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Simran Khanna Confirms Her Divorce, Ex-Husband To Get Son’s Custody!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Simran Khanna who played Gayatri Goenka aka Gayu on the star plus series, recently confirmed the news of her divorce with Bharat Dudani. Simran, who is the sister of actor Chahatt Khanna has a 3-year-old son with Bharat named Vineeth.

Simran, in her latest interview with SpotBoyE confirmed the news of her getting divorced by stating, “Yes, Bharat and I have divorced. No animosity between us.” She then went reveal that the primary custody of her son has been given to her now ex-husband. “Well, Bharat has Vineet’s custody. But I meet Vineet frequently. As I said, Bharat and I went separate ways but hold no grudges,” she added.

For the unversed, Simran Khanna was replaced by Deblina Chatterjee on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The small screen diva, over the years, has been a part of many shows including Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Udaan, and Mata Ki Chowki to name a few.

On the other hand, Simran’s elder sister Chahatt Khanna has also been making the headlines these past few days. It all started when Chahatt and Mika Singh surprised viewers by sharing their pictures on Instagram 'quarantining’ together. This led to a lot of speculation about them dating but the actress was quick to rubbish the rumours and revealed that she is shooting for a song named 'Quarantine Love’ with the singer.

