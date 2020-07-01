    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is Back With Double Fun! Fans Excited To See Naira In Dual Role

      By
      |

      Finally, the television actors resumed work after government eased restrictions. Of late, there were reports that the fresh episodes of many television shows will be aired from July 13, 2020. Recently, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai released the fresh promo of the show, which got fans excited.

      Naira Aka Shivangi Joshi In Dual Role

      Naira Aka Shivangi Joshi In Dual Role

      In the new promo, Shivangi Joshi is seen playing a double role, Naira and Tina. While Naira is polite and very traditional, Tina is opposite to her.

      Fans Excited With New Entry & Storyline

      Fans Excited With New Entry & Storyline

      The reason behind her dual role is Alka Kaushal's character. Naira acts like a disciplined bahu and sits on the ground to show respect to her husband Kartik and Alka Kaushal is quite impressed! Alka's character also decides to do business deal with the Goenka family because of Naira's ‘sanskari' behaviour! While Dadi seems impressed, Kartik looks worried!

      It's indeed double fun for fans- firstly, because their favourite show is back, and secondly, as Naira is seen in dual role!

      Actors Thank Production House For Ensuring Safety

      Actors Thank Production House For Ensuring Safety

      Meanwhile, in the videos shared by Directors Kut Production, the actors thanked the production house for ensuring workplace safety measures on the sets. Niyati Joshi, who play the role of Suvarna in the show, revealed that all actors have got personalised pouches with personal make-up kits given by the production house. They have also been provided with a disinfectant spray and contact-less sanitiser.

      Shivangi & Mohsin Reveal…

      Shivangi & Mohsin Reveal…

      Shivangi also said that they have thermal and pulse check thrice a day, the entire set is sanitised every three-four hours and they are given personal chairs with names written on it. She also added that everyone is wearing masks, face shields and gloves.

      Mohsin revealed, "As we (actors) enter the set, our temperature and oxygen levels are checked thrice. All rules, regulations and protocols are being followed by the production house."

      View this post on Instagram

      DOUBLE the fun DOUBLE the mischief DOUBLE the golmaal Ummm..did we mention DOUBLE? :D Don’t miss exciting new episodes of #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, 13th July onwards at 9:30pm on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar. @shivangijoshi18 @khan_mohsinkhan

      A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Jun 30, 2020 at 10:25am PDT

      View this post on Instagram

      Lights - Camera - Action ! Doing the best at this moment puts us in the best place for the next moment... thats why utmost care and safety is been taken for everyone by entire team of Rajan Shahi’s #directorskutproduction Back to Work ! #unlock #safetyfirst #makingworkplacesafe @shivangijoshi18 @rajan.shahi.543

      A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction) on Jun 29, 2020 at 4:58am PDT

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction) on Jun 29, 2020 at 5:01am PDT

      Also Read: Hina Khan Calls Shivangi Joshi A Very Good Actor; Requests People To Stop Culture Of Indirect Hate!

      Also Read: Shivangi Joshi Transfers Money To Rajesh Kareer's Account; The Actor Is Happy With Her Gesture!

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 19:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X