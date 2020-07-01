Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is Back With Double Fun! Fans Excited To See Naira In Dual Role
Finally, the television actors resumed work after government eased restrictions. Of late, there were reports that the fresh episodes of many television shows will be aired from July 13, 2020. Recently, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai released the fresh promo of the show, which got fans excited.
Naira Aka Shivangi Joshi In Dual Role
In the new promo, Shivangi Joshi is seen playing a double role, Naira and Tina. While Naira is polite and very traditional, Tina is opposite to her.
Fans Excited With New Entry & Storyline
The reason behind her dual role is Alka Kaushal's character. Naira acts like a disciplined bahu and sits on the ground to show respect to her husband Kartik and Alka Kaushal is quite impressed! Alka's character also decides to do business deal with the Goenka family because of Naira's ‘sanskari' behaviour! While Dadi seems impressed, Kartik looks worried!
It's indeed double fun for fans- firstly, because their favourite show is back, and secondly, as Naira is seen in dual role!
Actors Thank Production House For Ensuring Safety
Meanwhile, in the videos shared by Directors Kut Production, the actors thanked the production house for ensuring workplace safety measures on the sets. Niyati Joshi, who play the role of Suvarna in the show, revealed that all actors have got personalised pouches with personal make-up kits given by the production house. They have also been provided with a disinfectant spray and contact-less sanitiser.
Shivangi & Mohsin Reveal…
Shivangi also said that they have thermal and pulse check thrice a day, the entire set is sanitised every three-four hours and they are given personal chairs with names written on it. She also added that everyone is wearing masks, face shields and gloves.
Mohsin revealed, "As we (actors) enter the set, our temperature and oxygen levels are checked thrice. All rules, regulations and protocols are being followed by the production house."
