Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi Test Negative For COVID-19

The shooting of Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was stopped yesterday (August 25, 2020) after a few actors and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Among actors, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar had tested positive, and all of them had revealed that they were asymptomatic. After which, other actors and crew members too went through precautionary tests. While four crew members tested positive, a few of them waited for results. Now, the results are out and it is being said that the lead actors, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play the roles of Kartik and Naira respectively, have tested negative for Coronavirus.

As per Spotboye report, although the duo tested negative, they have been asked to undergo home quarantine for safety reasons.

A source from the show was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Shivangi and Mohsin received their report today and fortunately it has turned out negative. However, all the members of the show have been asked to undergo home quarantine for the safety reason."

After the three actors and four crew members tested positive for the Coronavirus, the production house released a statement which revealed that the actors are asymptomatic, and BMC has advised them to be under home quarantine as they had no symptoms. Immediately, the crew was also isolated and tested and four crew members tested positive again. BMC has informed about the same and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated.

The production house also revealed in its statement that the actors and crew members are being treated and they are also in touch with them as their (cast and crew's) health is their priority. The production house also assured that they will continue to take safety and precautionary measures.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis & Samir Onkar Test COVID-19 Positive

Also Read: Kushal Tandon Tests Negative For COVID-19; Says He Was Flooded With Congratulatory Messages