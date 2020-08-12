Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Kartik Blames Naira For His Father’s Accident; Kaira To Separate?

The twists and turns on Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been keeping the audiences hooked to the television. The makers are yet again introducing another twist, which will test Kartik and Naira's love! As per the latest promo, Kartik will be seen blaming Naira for his father Manish's accident. Naira gets upset and her brother Naksh will be seen supporting her.

As the viewers are aware, Naira and Manish meet with an accident. Post this, Manish's behaviour changes, he starts behaving like a kid while his son Kartik is seen taking care of him. Visibly upset Kartik will be seen lashing out at Naira and blaming her for Manish's condition.

It is then, Naksh intervenes and reminds him that a member of his family killed their mother, Akshara in an accident, but they never blamed him for it. Naira is hurt with Kartik's behaviour and reminds Kartik that Manish is not only his father, but her father as well. Later, Kartik and Naira will be moving in opposite direction. We assume that yet again Naira and Kartik will be parting ways!

Leaps and separations are usual in the shows when TRPs are down. As the viewers are aware, the TRPs of the show is down post lockdown and this might be their desperate measure to bring the show back to the top five slot.

Meanwhile, fans are disappointed with the track and have expressed the same on the social media. A user wrote, "Yrkkh writers got 3 months to get some new idea but since show began they are repeating same shit again and again. Blame - hate- separate- reunite😐 #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai."

Another user tweeted, "Be it any Goenka, thir favorite chant forever will be, 'Ye Sab Tumhari Waja se hua hai Naira.'I am not a fan of this 🙅‍♂‍ 🤷‍♀‍ #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai." (sic)

