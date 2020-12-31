Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi Talks About Naira's Death Promo; Says Show Will Undergo Many Changes

Rajan Shahi Praises Shivangi & Moshin

Rajan Shahi told the portal that the show has survived, stood the test of time and will soon complete 3300 episodes. He was all praise for the lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi and said that he is proud of them. He also called them the stakeholders of the show and the best jodi in the television industry in India.

Rajan Shahi On Latest Promo

Talking about the changes and the latest promo of the show, the producer said, "Every show does get into a time where you have to come out of the comfort zone. There has been a huge reaction to the promo that has been launched. A lot of things will change. But it is a bit premature to talk about the kind of changes the show will see. The next few episodes will lead to a huge scenario. The next two weeks will redefine the entire show not only in terms of the casting but also in the kind of story we are going to say."

The Producer Says…

He added, "We have been extremely tight-lipped about the entire process. As you know, a lot of things are being evolved now. I have been meeting both Mohsin and Shivangi on a daily basis. We have considered the reactions coming in too. We have been talking to the writers and creative team. As of now, no final decision has been taken. But yes, we will decide as per the full endorsement of Mohsin and Shivangi. We know the brand that Kaira has created."

He further said that when the decision will be made, there will be a huge emotional impact on all the actors and the team. He even added that Shivangi broke down a couple of times.

‘There Will Be A Huge Shake Over In The Show’

Rajan Shahi added that 2020 is ending with mixed emotions for him as Anupamaa has been the number one show and has been getting a huge critical appreciation, on the other hand, they are going through the most defining decisions for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The producer further said that 2021 will come with huge expectations. He concluded by saying that there will be a huge shake over in the show which will change the entire dynamics.