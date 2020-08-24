Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shoot Gets Halted As Sachin Tyagi & Few Crew Members Contract COVID-19

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s shoot has come to a grinding halt as actor Sachin Tyagi, who plays Manish Goenka and a few crew members have contracted COVID-19 on set. It must be noted that the team recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi onset and were proceeding with work at Film City even till 10 am this morning.

A source close to the production told SpotBoyE, "Sachin Tyagi was running a fever and hence he got himself tested. His results came day before, after which a few other crew members who also felt symptoms, got themselves tested. Some of them came negative and some positive. As of now, more members of the show including actors have got their tests done and now they are waiting for the results."

Many television actors have resumed work after the lockdown was eased with production houses taking necessary precautions to keep the virus at bay. But off lately, the number of COVID-19 cases on TV show sets is on the rise. Just a few weeks back, a staff member of SAB TV's comedy show Bhakharwadi passed away due to COVID-19 and a few other crew members also tested positive and underwent treatment.

It must be noted that Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan also tested positive for Coronavirus. This was followed by other cast and crew members of the show getting tested and all actors' results came negative. However, Aamna Sharif revealed one of her staff members has tested positive for the virus.

