Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Mohsin Khan Opens Up About Eid Celebrations Amid Lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown has changed the way the world was once accustomed to doing things. And now, with the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr just a day away, actor Mohsin Khan has revealed that he will have a small celebration this time with his family at home.

Mohsin said, “I pray and wish that Corona goes away and we can live a normal life like before. I request everyone to stay at home and follow the guidelines as specified by the government. Social distancing is the reality and we have to live with it, social distancing is the new normal.” He went on to add, “One needs to stay positive. I believe it is nice to be important but more important to be nice. One must live life one day at a time. I request everyone to stay calm and safe at home.”

On being quizzed about the pandemic’s impact on the entertainment industry, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star replied, “Pandemic is not in our hands. Everyone wants corona to go away. Whatever the situation be, we have to face it realistically and together. This too shall pass. Nothing is permanent. The government will take the call based on the city’s situation to lift lockdown or continue with specific restrictions. The entertainment industry is big in the entire country. Its bread and butter for Thousands of people and obviously contribute to each of our lives in one or the other way. Sooner or later there will emerge a solution but till then we need to keep patience with grace. We need to make sure to stand with our family during this tough time.”

ALSO READ: Mohsin Khan And Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is NOT Talking A Leap

ALSO READ: Mohsin Khan Is Single & Ready To Mingle, But Says His Ammi Has To Approve The Girl