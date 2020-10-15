Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Open A New Chapter; To Focus On Parenting

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is loved by the audience for the brilliant chemistry between its lead pair Mohsin Khan, who plays Kartik, and Shivangi Joshi, who is seen as Naira. They are lovingly called Kaira by their fans. And the couple recently welcomed a baby girl in the show. The makers are now going to open a new chapter of their lives which will definitely be one hell of a roller-coaster ride.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will now focus on parenting and the issues of their children. They already have two kids, and they will also adopt Krishna soon. So, the new journey of Kaira will be as parents and parenting issues. In fact, they are someone who are concerned about everyone in the family and not just them and their kids. So, this new phase will also focus on Gayu and Samarth's kids and also of Naksh and Kriti's, and how Kartik and Naira are involved in their lives too.

The show has kept the audience entertained for over 11 years now and with this new storyline, the show will definitely become more relatable, because parenting is not easy and when it comes to parents all of them face similar issues.

Are you excited to watch this new phase of Kaira's life?

Produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions, the show airs at 9:30 p.m. on Star Plus.

