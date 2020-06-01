Yeh Rishta’s Mohena Singh & Family Test Positive For Coronavirus; Says They Have Mild Symptoms

Mohena Singh, who became a household name with her role of Kriti and is married to a royal family in Uttarakhand, is currently hospitalised along with her five family members, as they tested positive for the Coronavirus. She revealed to HT that it all started with her mother-in-law getting a fever.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "At first, her test came negative, so everyone was relaxed, which is why we didn't do anything after that. Then we saw that the fever was not subsiding. All of us got tested and realised a lot of people in our house were affected without any symptoms as such. I mean, it's all out there in the world anyway, so many people suffering so much, without coronavirus. That's about it."

Mohena further added that the symptoms for everyone have been mild. She said, "I guess that's why nobody understood. I know there is a lot of negative news going around here and there, which is very unfortunate, especially because my in-laws have been doing so much work for so many people. People have got the opportunity to malign us, but anyway, we have mild symptoms."

Apart from Mohena and her in-laws, their staff members (who are from a sanstha) have also been tested positive. She revealed that except her brother-in-law, they are all infected. Rest of the numbers (no specific number disclosed) are all people who live in their house and are part of a sanstha. She stressed on the fact that nobody had any symptoms. The actress added, "Again, nobody has any symptoms that are very big, everybody is fine. If only we had everybody falling sick, then we could have understood. The weather is also changing here in Dehradun, sometimes it's hot, sometimes rainy, cold. Nobody could understand."

Apparently, Mohena and others who have been tested positive for the Coronavirus, are in the hospital, and will remain there till the reports come negative.

