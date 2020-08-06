Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor Sameer Sharma Allegedly Passed Away By Suicide

Sameer Sharma, who plays the role of Shaurya Maheshwari in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, allegedly died by suicide at his home in Mumbai. As per Mid-Day report, the actor was found hanging on Wednesday night (August 5) at his home in Neha CHS building, situated at Ahinsa Marg in Malad west. Apparently, he was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling.

According to the leading daily's report, Sameer had rented the apartment in February, this year. The watchman of the society saw the body and alerted the society members. After looking at the body's condition, the police suspected that Sameer took his own life two days back.

Apparently, no suicide note was recovered at the spot. The senior inspector of Malad police station told the leading daily, "A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy."

According to an entertainment portal's report, the actor had major health issues but had recovered and even got back to work (acting).

Bollywood actors, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra condoled actor's death. Varun shared Sameer's picture and captioned it, "ripsameersharma🙏," while Sidharth wrote, "Really sad and unfortunate🙏 #RIPSameerSharma."

Apart from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Sameer had worked in popular shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Jyoti, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. He was also seen in Bollywood movie, Hasee Toh Phasee.

