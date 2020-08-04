    For Quick Alerts
      Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Avinash Mishra Says He Takes Comparisons Positively

      Avinash Mishra has replaced Ritvik Arora as Kunal in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor revealed that the cast and entire team of the show is very humble and helping. He also added that they gave him a warm welcome. In an interview with Tellychakkar, the actor opened up on why he agreed for replacement and spoke about being compared to Ritvik.

      Avinash On Replacing Ritvik

      When asked about replacing Ritvik, he told the portal, "I don't take this opportunity as a replacement. For me it is a new character and when I got an offer I loved the role and hence agreed to it."

      Is He Okay Playing Parallel Character?

      When asked if he is okay playing parallel character, he said that his character is given equal importance and screen space. He has followed a few episodes earlier and he liked the role.

      About Comparisons

      When asked if he is up for comparisons, he said, "Comparisons are meant to happen that is a human nature. But it is totally fine. Even if I get a hate comment, I will be happy thinking that fans are very much attached to this role. I take comparisons positively."

      Avinash Is A Big Fan Of Rajan Shahi

      Avinash also said that he is a big fan of Rajan Shahi, and he is sure that all actors want to work with him. He added, "Rajan Shahi understands actors' vision very well. Also, you will find a lot of positivity on the sets and the entire cast and crew are very humble may be that is why his shows run for years. Now that I have joined the show I want to explore more as an actor and learn new things. I have done so many shows in the past but Yeh Rishtey has the best casting and the entire team is very humble and helping. They gave me such a warm welcome on the sets."

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 11:01 [IST]
