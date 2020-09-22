Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Disappointed With The Show Going Off-Air, Fan Slits Wrist

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke cast was in shock after they got to know that the show is going off-air. Not just the actors, but fans were also disappointed with the channel's decision of shutting down the show. They took to social media to request the makers to extend the show by trending #GiveYRHPKExtension. But a fan was so upset that she decided to end her life by cutting her wrist.

The show's fan page shared a screenshot of the conversation with a fan's sibling, who shared the picture of an injured hand and wrote, "My sister did. See." This picture was shared by Sonia Kour, who plays the role of Jasmeet in the show.

Sharing the snapshot, Sonia requested people not to take such extreme step. She wrote on her Instagram story, "Please don't do this. It's my humble request to #YRHPK fans. I know you guys are with us and I am so proud of you all but please don't take such kind of step."

From Shaheer Sheikh to Rupal Patel, Sonia's co-actors had reacted to the show going off-air. Rupal was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "This is very shocking. This has happened all of sudden, which we'd not expected because fans liked the show very much. Soon, the surrogacy track had to start. Don't know why they've decided to end the show."

Kaveri Priyam told Pinkvilla, "We were all very shocked. We definitely did not expect this. Rajan Sir came and he said that this is the first time I am saying goodbye to a show so early. He then announced that the last day of telecast. We were just so shocked. We think the track was good as well but somehow the numbers weren't picking up."

YRHPK will apparently be replaced by Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

