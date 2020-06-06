Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Not Shaheer Sheikh But Harshad Chopda Was The First Choice To Play Abir!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the popular shows on Star Plus. Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora, who play the lead roles on the show have impressed the viewers. The audience love the on-screen chemistry of jodis, Rhea-Shaheer as Mishti-Abir and Ritvik-Kaveri as Kunal-Kuhu. But did you know who were the first choices of the makers to play Abir, Kunal, Mishti and Kuhu? Apparently, Harshad Chopda was the first choice for the role of Abir Rajvansh, which is currently played by Shaheer!

As per the Bollywoodlife report, it was Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda was supposed to play Abir in the show, but the role was bagged by Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Air Bhi actor, Shaheer.

Similarly, even Rithvik Arora was not the first choice for Kunal. As per the report, Tushar Khanna was supposed to play Kunal in the show, but the role was bagged by Ritvik.

The report also suggest that Rhea Sharma was not the first choice to play Mishti. Apparently, Kaveri Priyam, who played Kuhu, was supposed to play Mishti in the show. But after Kaveri's audition, they chose her to be Kuhu and roped in Rhea for the role of Mishti.

After reading this, a few fans might be disappointed that they missed watching Harshad Chopda on the show! But don't you think the current cast is also doing wonders. Hit the comment box to share your views.

