Surprising! Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke To Go Off-Air; Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 To Replace It!

Why YRHPK Is Going Off-Air?

Yes, you read it right! Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going off-air. It has to be recalled that YRHPK, which aired at 10 pm was shifted to 9 pm slot paved way for the new show Anupamaa. It is believed that YRHPK has witnessed a dip in its ratings due to which, the channel might have taken the decision of shutting down the show.

A Source Revealed…

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "We learnt about the development today, after it was officially announced to us. We are still not clear about the last day of the shoot and telecast. We expect to get more clarity by the end of this month."

Rajan Shahi Confirms The News

Rajan Shahi too confirmed the same and revealed that he got to know about it yesterday (September 18). He further said, "We will continue to shoot the way we have been - with the same energy and enthusiasm - till we bid adieu to the audience. Those associated with the show have had an enriching and satisfying journey during its course. It was coming together of a great team - be it the actors, crew or technicians. The team had great synergy. YRHPK has been all about optimism and positivity. It has enjoyed a good run and we have created some great memories. The show has become a brand and you never know, we might reunite later."

KZK 2 To Be Replaced By GHKPM

It is being said that KZK 2 will be replaced by another new show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Aysha Singh and Mitaali Nag in lead roles.