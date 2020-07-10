Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka's Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Reveal Secret Behind Their Sizzling Chemistry

Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan, who are seen in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka as Aman and Roshni, are one of the most popular and loved jodis on television. The duo's sizzling chemistry are loved by the audiences. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actors revealed the secret behind their sizzling on-screen chemistry. The duo said that since both of them are easily approachable, their jodi just clicked.

Talking about his mock test and first meet with Aditi, Vikram told the entertainment portal, "We both did not know much about each other before we started shooting but when we met, she was so charming and makes everyone so comfortable, is lively, so I clicked instantly. When we did the mock shoot, she was finalised much before I was, so I was doing my test. When I got to know she will be opposite me, I was happy because she seemed approachable and lively."

On the other hand, Aditi too echoed the same. She was quoted by the portal as saying, "Likewise. I had my mock shoot with so many people and I was done by the time Vikram auditioned. When we met, he was very nice. We chit chatted on day 1. He was very easily approachable and we just clicked."

YJHJK is one of the most loved shows on television. Aditi feels that it is the magic (as it is a fantasy drama) and the chemistry of hers and Vikram that attracted audiences. On the other hand, Vikram feels that they targeted all age group of audience - magical show combined with romance and family drama, which was the reason their show became a hit.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill & Tony Kakkar's Kurta Pajama First Look Poster Revealed; Fans Super Excited

Also Read: Karishma Tanna's Special Birthday Wish For Pearl V Puri, Calls Him Father Figure & Her Anchor!