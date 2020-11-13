Young Brigade Of Anupamaa Cast Calls The Show Their Family, Share Diwali Plans

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa created a lot of buzz when the first promo of the show went live. Its launch got delayed because of the pandemic, but once it went on-air there was no looking back. The impactful storyline along with a powerful cast has kept the audience hooked to the show since its debut. And while the cast is busy with back-to-back shooting schedules, they took time out to share their Diwali plans with us and also talk about the show, which is produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. So, here's what they had to say:

Paras Kalnawat, who is seen as Samar Shah: “The pandemic has, of course, affected all the festivals, and so even on Diwali we are going to keep it very low key. I will just have a couple of friends over and those will only be the ones who live in the same building as me. I will also go to visit my on-screen mom Rupali Ganguly to wish her for the festival. Anupamaa is doing wonders on the telly because it is the story of every household. Moreover, the warmth and positivity on the set also reflect on-screen. The production house is just amazing. Rajan sir takes care of each of us and that is very rare. He is the best, he is so kind-hearted and polite and everyone in the team has taken this from him.”

Muskan Bamne, who plays Pakhi Shah: “This Diwali I will be going home to Madhya Pradesh. I live in a joint family so it will be fun celebrating it with everyone. The best part about our show is I think the whole team of Anupamaa, the co-actors, writers, directors, everyone is doing the best they can to make the show a success. I have nowhere seen that a producer himself comes on the set, but Rajan sir keeps visiting us and interacting with us. We have become like a big family, and it's fun to work here.”

Nidhi Shah, who essays Kinjal: “This year my Diwali is going to be simple, no taam-jhaam. It will just be my family and we are going to make sweets and also distribute them. We will light diyas, make rangoli and pray for the betterment of everyone around us. The best part about our show is our unity. Everyone is giving their best, the vibes on the set are positive, and every individual is so pure at heart. The place is so good and the environment on the set is such that we don't feel like going home. Everything in this production house is so good that I am grateful and thankful that I got a chance to work with them. I feel so proud of being a part of the show. I can't thank Rajan Shahi sir enough for believing in me as Kinjal. It's an amazing feeling to be a part of this show.”

Anagha Bhosale, who plays Nandini: “I wanted to go to Pune to meet my grandmother on Diwali but it's not safe to travel now, so I will be avoiding that. I am going to celebrate the festival with my parents, I will be lighting diyas, and help my mom make ladoos. I have never burnt crackers in my life, it was just one sparkler on a few Diwalis and that's it, but other than that I have never burnt one. The best part about our show is that we are like a family, and we all are always there for each other. That's the strength of our show. I can't thank Rajan Shahi sir enough for giving me this new family, everyone here is so kind-hearted and warm. This is like my second home. It's one of the best production houses to work with. Rajan sir is so down-to-earth, so humble and so kind. Even when I get off or I am not shooting, I just want to go back on the sets, that's the kind of effect the show and my new family has on me.”

