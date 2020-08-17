YRHPK Star Shaheer Sheikh On Being An Outsider: I Have Said Yes To Every Offer I Have Got

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has put the spotlight on the 'outsiders versus insiders' debate in showbiz. A number of actors and members from the industry have shared their views on the subject these past few months.

And now, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh has opened up about his experience as an 'outsider’ in an interview with the Hindustan Times. The actor stated that his outsider status never really played a factor when it came to work, and that he has never had a dearth of offers.

Shaheer revealed, “I didn’t even get time to think about all this. I have always said yes to every offer I have got, and never said no to anything. People say, 'Why don’t you try for films, or audition?’, and I say, 'If anyone wants me, they will get in touch if I am destined to play the role’. I feel I was destined to play Arjun in Mahabharat; it changed my life. It’s all planned, you can’t really do much about it. The best would be to enjoy the situation you are in.”

He went on to add, “Luckily, whenever any of my show was about to get over, I would be offered at least three new shows. To say no to someone is really difficult for me; it’s the most draining part of my career. Someone is being nice and believes in you for a particular character — I can’t reject that belief. However, if there is some role which is not good, I have to tell it to them, though I am not very good at it.”

