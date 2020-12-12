YRKKH: Shivangi Joshi And Mohsin Khan Celebrate On Set With Producer Rajan Shahi And Team As Kaira Turns 1200

Televisions hit onscreen Jodi Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan who play Naira and Kartik aka Kaira on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been mesmerizing the viewers with their crackling chemistry for the past four years. And recently on December 9, 2020, the lead pair of Star Plus’ hit show completed 1200 episodes.

The entire team was seen celebrating the big milestone on sets. The hit Jodi along with producer Rajan Shahi and the cast and crew were seen cutting a cake. It was also an occasion of double celebration for the team as it was Aarambh Sehgal who plays Kairav’s birthday as well. A cake was arranged for the young actor to ring in his birth anniversary.

For the unversed, Kartik and Naira have been adored by the audience ever since their love track began on the long-running show. Their iconic romance has often led to the lead couple being touted as TV’s favourite Jodi by the fans.

It must be recollected that Kaira’s story track started off with quite a bang. The duo had big fights in the beginning. But they soon turned extremely supportive towards one another and true love was witnessed on screen.

Producer Rajan Shahi shared some pictures from the celebration on his social media account and wrote, “best wishes and congrats to shivangi and mohsin for 1200 "kaira"#its your hard work brilliance and dedication #thanks to all your co actors who have complimented this journey of urs# and mainly congratulations and thanks to the amazing dedicated behind the scene team of yrkkh who have created as a team , contributed and given wings for "kaira" to fly🙏# and lastly thanks to all fans viwers of yrkkh and kaira for your support👍”

ALSO READ: Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Out Of Top 5 Slot; Indian Idol 12 Makes Grand Entry

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Tops The TRP Chart: Rupali Ganguly Thanks Rajan Shahi For Giving Her An Iconic Role