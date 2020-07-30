Zaan Khan Has No Money Left; Says He'll Be Forced To Take Drastic Step If Producers Don't Clear Dues

Hamari Bahu Silk cast and crew are facing a lot of problems as the producers haven't cleared their pending dues. Many of them are out of work due to the pandemic and are struggling to make ends meet. The actors had approached CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes' Association) and the local police for help. They had also staged a protest outside Devyani Rale's residence, who is one of the producers of the show. But to no avail. As per TOI report, a few cast and crew members turned up at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar to discuss their plight with some party officials. When Zaan Khan, who played the lead in the show, was asked about the same, he refused to comment about it. But the actor said that he has no money left and added that he will be forced to take a drastic step, if the producers do not clear the dues.

Zaan told the leading daily, "We worked on the show for almost a year and got paid for just a month. We have pleaded with the producers (Devyani, Jyoti Gupta and Sudhanshu Tripathi) and tried to get our dues cleared, but in vain. We now plan to stage another protest outside Devyani's new residence, where she shifted some time ago. There are people who don't have money to buy essentials."

He revealed that he sold all that he could, including one of the two cars he had and has spent all his savings during the lockdown and also helped his unit members.

He further added, "I shot for a commercial recently, but how long will that money last? Now, I don't have money left to pay the rent. My parents are insisting that I return to my hometown, Bhopal. I came to Mumbai to fulfil my dream of becoming an actor, but if things don't improve, I will have to go back. I will be forced to take a drastic step if the producers don't clear our dues."

