Zain Imam Tests Negative For COVID-19; Himani Shivpuri Tests Positive

Zain Undergoes COVID-19 Test After Aftab Tests Positive

Zain was quoted by TOI as saying, "We returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. The following day we learnt about Aftab testing positive for COVID-19 and immediately underwent tests. I hope it's negative. I am taking precautions, following home remedies and not stepping out. I had a few meetings lined up, which I have cancelled. I had to cancel a few meetings I had committed to, so that others are safe."

Zain Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The result of Zain's test was out last night. About the same, the actor said, "I have tested negative. However, as a precautionary measure, I am still not stepping out because preliminary COVID tests aren't always precise, because sometimes symptoms take time to develop. So, as a responsible citizen, I am not going out unnecessarily. Although I am absolutely fine, I will get the antibody test done in a few days."

Actor Hopes Aftab Gets Well Soon

The actor said that he was anxious throughout and had informed his parents in Delhi, his hometown, after he tested negative as he didn't want them to panic. Zain added that his parents told him to avoid stepping out and keep having haldi-milk, kadha and take steam.

The Naamkaran actor also had a special message for Aftab. He is glad that the actor is feeling fine. Zain added that they had good time shooting together and hopes that Aftab gets well soon and meets his family, especially his little princess.

Himani Shivpuri Tests Positive For COVID-19

Also, Himani Shivpuri, who is currently doing Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress took to social media to reveal the same.

She said, "I have tested positive for COVID, anyone who has come in contact with me should get themselves tested."