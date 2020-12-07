Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Before Paying Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Had A Special Message For Fans

Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 was held on Saturday (December 5). Many Zee TV shows' actors graced the show. Among them was Ankita Lokhande, who looked stunning in a black off shoulder dress. The actress also paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the event. Before paying tribute, the actress shared a special message for fans. She urged fans to watch the performances and give it lots of love.

Ankita told reporters at the event, "Zee Rishtey Awards zaroor dekhiye kyunki iss baar kuch khaas hai jo aap sabke liye hai. Saare jitne bhi fans hai Sushant ke, unke liye hai. (Please watch Zee Rishtey Awards because there is something special lined up for everyone this time. It is for all of Sushant's fans.)"

She further added, "I know Sushant se bohot log pyaar karte hai. Bas aaj unke liye ek choti si koshish hai meri taraf se. Please isey dekhiye aur dher saara pyaar dijiye (I know people love Sushant a lot. This is a small tribute from me. Please watch it and give it lots of love.)" Ankita performed to Pavitra Rishta's title song at Zee Rishtey Awards.

It has to be recalled that Sushant and Ankita were seen in Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta. The duo dated for six years before calling it quits. Later, both the actors moved on in their lives and had gotten busy with their projects.

Coming back to the awards ceremony, apart from Ankita, many actors including Shraddha Arya, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia and Anjum Fakih performed.

Anjum Fakih, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Reem Shaikh, Kanika Mann and others bagged awards at the event.

Also Read: Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ankita Lokhande, Reem & Others Dazzle On Red Carpet

Also Read: Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 Winners List: Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Reem & Others Bag Awards