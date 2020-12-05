Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ankita Lokhande, Reem & Others Dazzle On Red Carpet
Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrities from telly world have come together for the most-awaited Zee Rishtey Awards 2020, which is happening today (December 5, 2020). Many popular celebrities from Zee parivaar walked the red carpet. Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Tujhse Hi Raabta actors were among the first to arrive at the awards ceremony. Take a look at the actors who dazzled on the red carpet of the most-prestigious event.
Reem & Sehban
Tujhse Hi Raabta actress Reem Shaikh looked gorgeous in her pastel coloured stylish, thigh slit gown. She completed her look with a back pony. She was accompanied by her co-star Sehban Azim, who looked dapper in a wine-coloured suit.
Sriti & Shabir
Kumkum Bhagya's most loved jodi Abhi and Pragya aka Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha made heads turn at the red carpet. While Shabir looked handsome in a black tuxedo, Sriti looked stunning in a blue shoulderless sequined gown.
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande, who will apparently pay tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the event, looked stunning in a black shoulderless gown. She completed her look with open hair locks.
Shraddha, Kanika & Krishna-Mughda Dazzle On ZRA 2020 Red Carpet
Hamari Wali Good News' Juhi Parmar, Kumkum Bhagya's Krishna Kaul and Mughda Chapekar, Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya and Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Payega's Kanika Mann are a few other actors who graced the show.
(Images Source: Instagram)
