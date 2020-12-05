Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ankita Lokhande, Reem & Others Dazzle On Red Carpet

Reem & Sehban

Tujhse Hi Raabta actress Reem Shaikh looked gorgeous in her pastel coloured stylish, thigh slit gown. She completed her look with a back pony. She was accompanied by her co-star Sehban Azim, who looked dapper in a wine-coloured suit.

Sriti & Shabir

Kumkum Bhagya's most loved jodi Abhi and Pragya aka Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha made heads turn at the red carpet. While Shabir looked handsome in a black tuxedo, Sriti looked stunning in a blue shoulderless sequined gown.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, who will apparently pay tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the event, looked stunning in a black shoulderless gown. She completed her look with open hair locks.

Shraddha, Kanika & Krishna-Mughda Dazzle On ZRA 2020 Red Carpet

Hamari Wali Good News' Juhi Parmar, Kumkum Bhagya's Krishna Kaul and Mughda Chapekar, Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya and Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Payega's Kanika Mann are a few other actors who graced the show.