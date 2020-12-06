Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 Winners List: Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Reem & Others Bag Awards

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha shared a few pictures and wrote, "Only In my last post here I had asked everyone- "Do you love me?" and the same night I got my answer :). I just want to say that - The feeling is mutual! 💕 #ILoveYouToo Thank You for The Zee Rishtey Awards for : - Favourite Character @zeetv - Favourite Character @zee5 @zee5shows -Favourite Jodi #Preeran @dheerajdhoopar - Favourite Daughter-in-law - Favourite show (Kundali Bhagya)."

Shraddha & Dheeraj

Shraddha shared a picture of the trophies and wrote, "It wasn't the same without you being physically there... but yayyyy!! we got this!!! @dheerajdhoopar Thank you #Preeran Gang @zeetv @ektakapoor & the whole team of #KB."

Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh shared a few pictures from the event ceremony on her Instagram stories. The actress apparently bagged two awards: Best Maa and Social Swagger Awards.

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann who looked stunning in a pink attire shared a few pictures from the event on her Instagram handle. She also shared a picture snapped with award.

Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar, who bagged Best Saas awards, shared a few pictures and wrote, "Awards are always special and it humbles me to add one more in my kitty!! This one is special as it's my first as Renuka. Thankyou for all the love you all have showered on her! Thankyou Zee for bringing Renuka in my life!!"

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta, who bagged Favorite Naya Sadasya (Female) wrote, "Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 ❤️ So honoured to receive this award. It would not be possible if it wasn't for my family , thankyou so much for always believing in me. @shantiranta @abharanta_ @rajesh.ranta.752 @sandishnarajesh Thankyou @sonalijaffar for creating such a beautiful character (chahat) ❤️@tabrezkhan08 sir for helping and guiding me through out the journey and bringing out the true actor in me . And lastly the fans, you guys are so loving and supportive this wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you."

Rajan Shahi

Rajan Shahi wrote, "CONGRATS "TEAM ANUPAMAA " THANKS ZEE TV FOR HONORING "ANUPAMAA SERIAL" WITH A SPECIAL "ZEE RISHTON KI PARAKH 2020 " AWARD TONIGHT #ACCEPTED IT ON BEHALF OF FULL CAST AND UNIT# DKP SHAHI PRODUCTION PVT LTD#."