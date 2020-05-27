Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega To Take A Leap Post Lockdown, Star Cast To Be Replaced!

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, shoots of TV serials had to put their shows on hold for more than two months now resulting in huge financial losses for channels and producers. This resulted in Sony TV abruptly cancelling Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes, and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein followed by Star Plus pulling the plug on three of its shows including Gul Khan’s Nazar 2 due to the unprecedented situation caused by the pandemic.

On the other hand, a few other channels have announced budget cuts and a complete overhaul of their show’s storylines and lead actors in an effort to boost viewership. For the unversed, the TV fraternity has now got permission to resume the shoot of shows with minimum staff and by following the necessary safety measures.

In the same vein, according to a Times of India report, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega will take a time leap of around 20 years post lockdown. The Zee TV show will be revamped by the introduction of new faces. However, leading actress Kanika Mann will stay put in the revamped version but the main lead Nishant Malkani will make his exit.

Producer Ved Raj confirmed the same and said, “This decision has nothing to do with the lockdown. We had planned to introduce a time leap and a new track much before that. We realized that there was nothing left to explore in the original story. The new storyline seems promising. It’s just that the plan couldn’t be executed earlier because everything came to a halt owing to the lockdown.”

Nishant spoke about his exit to SpotBoyE and added, “Post leap they will be showing a story of a young girl who is supposedly Guddan and my daughter. Since Kanika will be playing the daughter's role as well, it makes sense for her but doesn't leave much scope for me. I won't be able to play a 50-year-old father and they also don't want me to play that at this age. So it's a mutual decision.”

