The Chargesheet Innocent Or Guilty Removed From Zee5: Censorship Or Bad Reviews?

Arunoday Singh starrer The Chargesheet Innocent or Guilty, recently released on January 1, 2020 and now several fans on twitter have complained that the show isn't available on Zee5's OTT platform.

The Chargesheet has also received mixed to reviews on social media but the critics, on the other hand, went pretty hard on the web series. Some have called the whodunnit show as a crime thriller that loses its grip midway and logic along with it. Others have called it a story that wastes the talented cast.

Twitter users who have been waiting to watch the series, this morning took to their accounts when they couldn't find the show on the Zee5 app. Several users even shares screenshots where the message reads, 'no video content is available for playback'.

@ZEE5India why you have removed #TheChargesheet web series from your app. I am not able to find one from last night post 1am. @ashokparwani @sikandarkher — #Bhakt_Hain_Hum (@PushkarNathS) January 6, 2020

Hii @ZEE5Premium i am was watching your show #thechargesheetinnocentorguilty #TheChargesheet,now can’t find your show in your app @ZEE5India — jeenesh (@jeenesh2) January 6, 2020

Hii @ZEE5India @ZEE5Premium can you help me find your show #TheChargesheet in your amazing app called ZEE5 ? — jeenesh (@jeenesh2) January 6, 2020

One female Twitter user later took to her account and claimed The Chargesheet will be censored with changes in the plot as well as the title. She also claimed the story has political resemblance which has led to the censorship issues. Take a look:

So, this is confirmed, the @ZEE5India show 'the chargesheet' has been censored after being released on platform with several changes in title and plot.

All the promo videos of the show have been either removed or put on strict privacy (like you cant find them by usual search) — manoj akhilendra (@themanoj17) January 6, 2020

The Chargesheet Innocent OR Guilty, is created by Shashant Shah and stars Arunoday Singh, Sikandar Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shiv Panditt, Tridha Choudhury, and Hrishita Bhatt in pivotal roles. The story follows the murder of a National-level table tennis player Shiraz Malik, and begins a chase for the criminal as the police and court fail to come at a satisfactory conclusion.

Rangbaaz Phirse Web Series Review: Jimmy Sheirgill and Gul Panag's Crime Drama Is Binge Worthy