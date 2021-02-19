5 Reasons Why Rahul Vaidya Deserves To Be The Winner Of Bigg Boss 14

Outspoken Nature

Ever since Rahul Vaidya entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, the singer has been putting out his thoughts very clearly and confidently in every situation. Fans just love his outspoken nature, as he knows how to give a befitting reply to the comments made against him inside the madhouse.

Personal Growth

During his BB journey, Rahul Vaidya revealed that he has never stayed away from his parents. However, Bigg Boss 14 days turned out to be an opportunity for him to grow in his personal life. The Indian Idol fame learned to do household work. In one of the episodes, the singer even said that he realised the value of his mom in Bigg Boss 14. We must say, he has indeed evolved as a person.

Love Life

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya had proposed to his actress-girlfriend Disha Parmar for marriage on national television. He has often seen missing her a lot. Last Weekend Ka Vaar turned out to be a special one for him, as Disha herself surprised him by visiting the house. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot soon after the show. Because of his love life, the singer got a lot of attention from the viewers.

Humour

Several times, Rahul Vaidya was seen mimicking other housemates during an argument. When seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were in the house, Rahul showed them his talent of mimicking various Bollywood stars during a task. Apart from that, his funny one-liners indeed left housemates in splits.

Singing Talent

Rahul Vaidya is an established singer in India. He has entertained housemates with his melodious voice inside the house. Recently, when three RJs had entered the house for an interview of the housemates, one of them asked him to dedicate a song to his rival-friend Rubina Dilaik and he sang ‘Jadoo Teri Nazar' for her. She indeed got mesmerised with his gesture and resolved their issues in the finale week.