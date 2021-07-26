5 Times When Birthday Girl Mahika Sharma Created Controversy

Actress Mahika Sharma, who has turned a year older today on (July 26) is known for her controversial statements. Here are the five times when birthday girl Mahika Sharma created controversial statement and took over the internet.

1. Mahika Sharma revealed that she is deeply in love with congress politician Rahul Gandhi. She once said, "I'm in love with Rahul Gandhi and I see him as a perfect Prime Minister of our country. And while he was contesting election. It's my duty to keep 9 days Navratri fast for his win. I won't mind getting married to him."

2. Mahika said once that she started feeling sexually attracted to the Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi since the age of just 13. She said, "I was a child, I was just 13 years old. I used to keep kissing Afridi's pictures (laughs). And when I started exploring about sex, I started fantasising him and kept myself satisfied."

3. Actress Mahika Sharma reveals about being called sex-worker, after her friendship with adult star Danny D got viral. "It was quite challenging phase in my life. When people assumed me to be a sex worker just because I'm friend to Danny D. They started assaulting and discriminate me without having a fact check," she added.

4. Mahika had said that in the entertainment industry, actresses are always seen as sexual objects. "In the entertainment industry, actresses are always seen as sexual objects especially when you are not a nepotism product. Many girls become victim to either a casting director or producers. That is why society doesn't see acting as a good profession. People here think we actresses are high profile prostitutes."

5. Mahika reveals she has found a quarantine crush in Gautam Gambhir. "Being all the time alone is boring and that too when you are single and not in a relationship. Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi was my childhood crush but now I regret it after looking at the pictures of Indian politician and former cricketer, Gautam Gambhir. He is married and I respect that but will not deny he was my quarantine crush," said Mahika.

Mahika is known for featuring in television shows like Ramayana and F.I.R. The actress, who started her career winning the beauty pageant Miss Teen Northeast India. She will soon in upcoming Bollywood movie The Modern Culture alongside adult star Danny D.