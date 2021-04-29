Aansh Arora Donates More Than 1000 Oxygen Flow Meter Cylinder Kits & 100 Oxygen Cylinders To Needy People

Bollywood fraternity, in the past two months, have come forward to help people tackle the coronavirus pandemic and navigate through the subsequent lockdown. Now, it is reported that actor Aansh Arora has donated more than 100 oxygen cylinders and more than 1000 oxygen BPC flow meter cylinder kits to the needy people in Delhi and Gurgaon.

Aansh is trying to do their bit during the Covid-19 second wave, by providing oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment. He is using his social media Instagram and Facebook handle, @aanshharora to reach to amplify calls for help. The actor is silently paying the expenses of many oxygen cylinders and medical equipment being used at the covid centre for coronavirus patients.

ALSO READ: Shaadi Mubarak's Manav Gohil Shares Video On COVID-19 Battle; Calls The Virus Cunning, Awful & Dangerous

“Me and my team are trying our level best to reach out to the people who are in urgent need of oxygen cylinders and medical equipments,” said Aansh Arora.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Donate 100 Oxygen Concentrators Amid The Second Wave Of COVID-19

Aansh is known for his roles in shows such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Tanhaiyan and Queens Hain Hum.