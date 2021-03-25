Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: Abigail Pandey And Renee Dhyani To Enter The Show

The makers of Star Plus' new show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha are leaving no stone unturned to grab audience attention. The show that stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Abhishek Verma and Richa Rathore in the lead roles, is a remake of Star Jalsha's successful show Sanjher Baati. In the upcoming episodes, we will get to watch new entries! Abigail Pandey and Renee Dhyani have been roped in to play important roles in the show.

According to TOI report, Abigail will be seen playing the role of Vijayendra aka Darsh's ex-girlfriend. About her role, she said, "I will play an important role in the Holi special track of the show. My character is a girl who used to love Darsh (Vijayendra Kumeria) in the past. It is an interesting role and I felt it would be nice to be part of TV shows again."

Talking about TV shows, the actress further said, "There is good content happening on many other alternative platforms and I was hoping I would land an interesting opportunity, but then I suddenly got an offer to do a TV show. Television is my bread and butter, but an actor likes to work in different mediums."

On the other hand, Renee Dhyani, who was seen in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, will be seen playing antagonist in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. A source revealed that the makers are all set to introduce new twist in the storyline and they needed a strong performer to play the part of the antagonist and hence, they roped in Renee Dhyani to essay Vijayendra's sister in the show.

