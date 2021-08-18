Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha's Narayani Shastri On Time Slot Change: I Don't Feel It Will Affect Show's Viewership

Star Plus show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has been in the news since a while now. There were rumours that the show might go off-air. But the makers have decided to change it to new time slot. It is all set to move to a new time slot. The show, which was aired at 5.30 pm, will be aired at 6 pm.

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore and Narayani Shastri in the lead roles. Recently, Aditi Rathore entered the show. Vijayendra aka Darsh plays the role of a blind photographer while Narayani plays the role of his authoritative mother and a progressive saas Rajvee Raval. Regarding the time slot change, Narayani feels that it won't affect the show's viewership. She said that audience, who enjoy watching the show, will continue to watch it, even if the show's timing changes.

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The timing of the show has changed. However, I don't feel that will affect the show's viewership. Viewers, who enjoy watching the show will not have a problem with a half hour change in the time slot."

When asked if she is affected by the change, she said that she did not inquire what time slot the show would air when she signed up for the show. She added that she believes in giving the best, focussing on her job and enjoying her work.

Regarding her role, she had said, "I am glad that I am playing someone who is not only a saas, but an authoritative figure in the family. She also does not consider her bahu illiterate for not knowing English. In fact, TV shows should set such examples on how the saas can empower the bahu. For me, it's always about the character that I portray. Also, as you age, you have to accept that you can no longer continue to play or romance like college characters. There is no dearth of strong, powerful roles for an actress on television."