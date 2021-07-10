Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’s Pankit Thakker Wants To Try Bigg Boss With Wife To Save Marriage Like Abhinav-Rubina

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actor Pankit Thakker, who married Prachi Kowli in September 2000, revealed that they have parted ways. The actor has been separated from his wife since past five years. Now, the actor wishes to participate in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, to save his marriage, as he is inspired by actor-couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, who ironed out their differences on Bigg Boss 14.

He was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "After watching Rubina and Abhinav, who beautifully saved their marriage, after featuring in Salman Khan's show, I also want to try giving the final chance to my marriage. I hope Prachi doesn't mind doing the show."

Pankit revealed to the portal that they went to counsellors but it couldn't help. He also added that they almost tried every possible way to save their marriage, but found peace and happiness after living separately.

Bigg Boss Goes Digital! Salman Khan's Show To Be Aired On OTT Platform Before Hitting TV

Sidharth Shukla Has A Hilarious Response To Rumours of Him & Shehnaaz Gill Going Through Rough Patch!

Earlier, the actor had revealed to TOI that he is waiting for the pandemic to end so that he can file for divorce. He added, "We have been living separately since 2015 and now both of us find ourselves at a better place and in happy state in life. We still respect each other and things are very clear between us. We have mutually decided to stay responsible towards our son. And I am fine with him staying with his mother. I lost my mom when I was quite young and I understand how important a mom is in a kid's life. We are filing our divorce with mutual consent."

He had said that Prachi is beautiful and talented, and he always respect for who she is, but at times things are not in their hands.