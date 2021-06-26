Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILER: Makers To Revive Charmi's Role; Naamkaran's Aditi Rathore To Replace Kritika

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has been in the news since its inception for its unique storyline. The show that stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Richa Rathore, Abhishek Verma and Narayani Shastri in the lead roles have been keeping the viewers hooked to the show. Fans are loving the jodi- Vijayendra and Richa, who play the roles of Daksh and Nandini. Now, the makers are all set to introduce a new twist by reviving Charmi's role in the show.

As per TOI report, makers have roped in Aditi Rathore to play the role of Charmi. It has to be recalled that earlier, the role was played by Kritika Singh Yadav.

A source associated with the show was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The original storyline focused on the lead couple- Vijayendra Kumeria and Richa Rathore- and Narayani Shastri. However, we plan to now open up other tracks, including Charmi's. The character was bumped off in April, and we are now reviving it. The upcoming track requires a popular name to take the story forward and hence, we have roped in Aditi for the part."

Producer Sonali Jaffar confirmed the news and said, "Aditi is going to play the character of Charmi now. The show has just completed 100 episodes. Richa and Vijayendra's chemistry (Nandini and Daksh Rawal) has been appreciated by the audience and there will be a lot of surprises in the coming episodes."

For the uninitiated, Charmi is Shobhit's (Vijayendra's younger brother- Abhishek Verma) ex-girlfriend, who later marries Gunjan (Miloni Kapadia) to ensure that there are no hurdles in Darsh and Nandini's marriage. Charmi makes everyone believe that she is dead, but in reality, she is busy planning to avenge the Rawals for breaking her heart.