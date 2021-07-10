Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha To Take 3 Years LEAP; Aditi Rathore Makes Entry & Richa Rathore Gets New Look

Of late, Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has been in the news for major twists and Aditi Rathore's entry. As the viewers are aware, in the latest episode, Darsh who underwent eye operation, returned home and expressed his wish to see Nandini. The family members, who assume Nandini to be dead and are doing pooja, hide her pictures from Daksh. Rajvee lies and tells Darsh that Charmi is Nandini. Charmi is surprised while Rajvee folds her hands and signals her to not to tell the truth.

The makers have now released a new promo, which reveals that the show will take a 3-year leap, post which Daksh will be living which Charmi, who is pregnant with Shobhit's child. Daksh will assume Charmi to be Nandini while the latter do not reveal the truth as Rajvee requests and also because she feels secure to be with the Rawals.

In the promo, Daksh will be taking Charmi's picture while he bumps into 'real' Nandini, who is surprised and angry to see Daksh and tells, "Kuch logon ko adaat hi hoti hi durson ko girani ke," and walks away with a kid, who tells her that they are getting late for the bus. Apparently, Nandini will be taking care of an orphaned kid Vinnie.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Going Off-Air: Anuj Says They're Heartbroken, But Can't Do Anything About It

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Major TWISTS! Banjaran Predicts Sirat's Future; Ranveer Coughs Blood!

While Daksh is lost in his own world, Charmi calls him and they walk in a different way. Daksh tells, "Lekhin jo andere me jo apna tha, roshni mein paraya kyon lag raha hai." Daksh doesn't feel the same connect with Charmi as that of Nandini when he had when he didn't have eyesight. Will he ever find out that Charmi is not Nandini?

While Aditi Rathore's comeback is impressive, Richa Rathore aka Nandini, has got a new look post leap. Richa is excited about the new look and says it is her personal favourite. Richa will be seen in Indo-western and classy style.

Click here to watch the promo

The actress revealed to an entertainment portal that post leap, Nandini has become more strong, confident, independent and has managed to learn English. But at the same time, Nandini is the same, she feels for people and is kind for them but has zero-tolerance for wrong and would never give second chances to people courtesy her past. She feels this is Nandini 2.0- modern yet anchored in her roots.