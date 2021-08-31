Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: Vaishnavi Reveals The REAL Reason For Her Exit; Kshitisha To Replace The Actress

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has been in the new since a while. The show had witnessed a leap and Aditi Rathore had entered the show. As per the latest report the show will witness a replacement! Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who had replaced Renee Dhyani as Namrata in the show, is being replaced by Kshitisha Soni.

Vaishnavi confirmed the same and revealed the real reason for her exit. Regarding the real reason for her exit, she told ETimes TV, "They told me they were bringing in another actor to play the part. The days on which they wanted me to shoot I wasn't available because I had some other engagements. This is the main reason why I think I was replaced. I loved being a part of the show but some things are just not meant to be."

There were rumours that the actress was not happy with her role. Regarding the same, the actress agreed that she was not comfortable doing domestic violence related track, but she never refused to do it. She added that replacing her in the show was the producer's call, but she clarified that the association didn't end on a bad note.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Is The Show Taking A Leap? Here's What Producer Sandiip Has To Say!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 First Impression: Disha Parmar Reminds Us Of Sakhi; Fans Love Nakuul-Disha's Jodi

Vaishnavi clarified and said, "I want to put all those rumours to rest because it wasn't like that. The track was related to domestic violence and yes, I was not comfortable doing it. But I didn't refuse to do it because I am an actor and at a time like this, finding work isn't easy. Also, I am in a vulnerable state right now and I don't want to do anything which disturbs my mental peace. But replacing me was the producer's call and I couldn't have done anything to stop it. However, it didn't end on a bad note."