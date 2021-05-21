Aasif Sheikh Opens Up About Commencing Shoot For Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain In Surat Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Aasif Sheikh will soon start shooting for the show in Surat. For the unversed, many TV shows had to shift base out of Mumbai to other states to beat the Maharashtra lockdown. However, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain had a bank of episodes and managed well so far but now they need to start filming again.

Aasif opened up about commencing the shoot in Surat in an interview with TOI. The actor shared his excitement to start work again with his team members and confessed that he has especially been missing his co-actors.



Aasif said, “The show and the team members are my family now. Going in front of the camera always brings me happiness. Even though I was at home, I was shooting for something or the other.”

Speaking about their outdoor schedule, he added, “It's a 10-day schedule that they have in Surat and he hopes that the restrictions in Maharashtra are lifted by the end of it. Even though the situation is tough outside, as they say, the show must go on. In a time like this when we are getting an opportunity to make people laugh, why not grab it and make people’s lives a little happier. I have always enjoyed doing this show and entertaining people."

Aasif also revealed a list of things that he would be taking with him to Surat. He shared that he will be carrying making his own food by carrying a gas stove and all the essential items he needs for cooking. The actor confessed that he loves cooking and plans on avoiding eating food outside or on the sets.