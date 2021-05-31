Aasif Sheikh Reveals When Shilpa Shinde Quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain They Knew There Will Be A Drop In TRP

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most popular sitcoms on television. Aasif Sheikh, who plays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Tripathi in the show, has been associated with the show since a long time. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the actor said that the show suffered a huge jolt after Shilpa Shinde (who played the role of Angoori Bhabhi) exited, and revealed how they managed to work hard and bring it back on track.

The actor was quoted as saying, "When Shilpa decided to quit the show, our show suffered a huge jolt. But you have to remember that the show can't be run by a single person and especially in the Television industry nobody is indispensable I feel. When she quit the show we pulled up our socks and we were ready that there will be a drop in our TRP because she had a major fan following. She was doing a great job but we didn't give up and worked harder and got the show back on track."

He said that they got to hear comments like they (people) would watch the show for Shilpa, but now she is not there and they don't watch it and all. The actor added that although the audience missed her for sometime, they started enjoying it again. He further added that when Shubhangi Atre entered the show, she picked up everything and did it so well that now it is her fifth year.

Aasif was all praise for his ex-co-star Saumya Tandon. The actor said that he enjoyed working with her a lot and called her beautiful and an intelligent woman.

He said, "I enjoyed working a lot with Saumya Tandon. Because when the show was launched Angoori was a runaway hit and all her lines sahi pakde hain became instant hit. It was a caricature. But Saumya's character was the most difficult one as she was playing a normal character which was not a caricature. We both tried to give that character a shade, added layers. As that character had a lot of layering. Her character was like she would get angry at Vibhuti but she loved him also at the same time. So, we would work a lot on our characters. Especially, our house scenes as we worked together so much we had ease, we respected each other's work also. She is very intelligent, beautiful and very well connected artist. I enjoyed working with her the most. Both our characters grew together in the show."