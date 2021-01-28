Aastha Chaudhary Reacts To Sidharth Shukla Being Labelled As Angry Young Man & Her Link-up With Him

Aastha Chaudhary and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla were seen together in Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, which garnered appreciation from the audiences. While their chemistry in the show was also loved by the viewers, rumours about their link-up were also doing the rounds.

Recently, when the actress was asked about the rumours, she dismissed it by saying, "There is nothing much to say about it because we were just working together on that show and we shared a good rapport. When co-actors are spotted together at a few places, people often link them together. Just because we got along well at that time and we used to chill and talk a lot, there were rumours about us that we were dating, and that's just not true."

We have watched Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13, wherein he used to get involved in huge fights with his co-contestants and was labelled as the angry young man. Aastha said that Sidharth is still the same person but over the years, he has matured. About his anger issues, she said it is his normal nature.

Aastha said, "Sidharth is still the same person but over the years, he has matured. Many people in the show have said that he has anger issues, but it's his normal nature. If he feels something is wrong, he won't accept it. He will fight back and talk about it, and he has always been this person."

Click here to check out Aastha's post on Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na completing 13 years

The actress was last seen in Kesari Nandan, and now, she is looking for some exciting roles to come her way. She wants to do something in comedy genre, which she has been wanting to do for years and hopes to get something this year.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Abhishek Malik Surprises GF Suhani By Proposing Her; Couple To Have Winter Wedding

Also Read: Kushal Zaveri Reveals How He & Sushant Shot Scenes In Places Without Permission With A Hidden Camera