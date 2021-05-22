Abhinav Choudhary Says He Is Alive After Receiving RIP Messages Post IAF Pilot Abhinav Chaudhary’s Death

On May 21, 2021, Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary was killed in a MiG-21 fighter jet crash at the Langeana village in Moga, Punjab. His tragic death indeed shocked the entire nation, as netizens expressed grief over his death. However, actor Abhinav Choudhary faced a lot of trouble after the IAF pilot's demise. For the unversed, the Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao actor took to his Instagram handle and revealed that many people have sent him 'Rest In Peace' messages after the demise of Abhinav Chaudhary.

On his Instagram story, the actor stated, "I have been getting a lot of messages & comment RIP n all this #PILOTABHINAVCHAUDHARY & I am #ACTORABHINAVCHOUDHARY. But It's really the saddest news to hear about such dynamic Indian pilot we lost. RIP Pilot and gives some courage to bear such an unbearable loss to his family and entire nation."

Actor Abhinav Choudhary shared a statement with the media, in which he stated that when the news reached his hometown Begusarai, his mom broke down into tears. He said, "The moment I checked my phone and social media account, they were loaded with Rest in Peace messages. Initially, I didn't even realise, then I saw on a news channel and realised what had happened. People are posting my pictures, and tagging me with sad emojis. I have been trying to clarify and clear this utter confusion. I also put up insta status saying that I am very much alive. This is so weird that you have to announce to the whole world that you are alive and the person who died is someone else."

Abhinav urged people to verify the facts before posting anything on social media. He also mourned the IAF pilot's death and considers it as a big loss for the nation. Not only Abhinav Choudhary but Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput have also expressed grief over the IAF Pilot's demise.